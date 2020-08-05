UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Appoints Chairman Of SDIA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 01:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler appoints Chairman of SDIA

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree No. 21 of 2020, promoting and appointing a Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Islamic Affairs, SDIA.

The Emiri Decree stipulates that Abdullah Khalifa Yarouf Al Sabousi, Director of the Directorate of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, will be promoted as a Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Islamic Affairs.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field.

