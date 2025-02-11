Sharjah Ruler Appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director Of Sharjah Design Centre
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 01:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an official decision to appoint a new director for the Sharjah Design Centre.
According to the decision, Sheikha Hind bint Majid bin Hamad bin Majid Al Qasimi has been appointed as the Director of the centre.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of Sharjah Design Centre
Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches with first MBA class
Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Sharjah Design Centre
Experts discuss efforts to accelerate clean energy transition in aviation at GIS ..
Usman Qadir decides to settle, play in Australia
Pregnant woman died, daughter injured in passenger coach’s accident with motor ..
UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day
ADNOC Distribution reports record EBITDA for FY 2024
Arab Parliament emphasises importance of legislation to drive digital transforma ..
World Governments Summit 2025 opens with record global participation
5.2 magnitude quake hits Morocco's Ouezzane province
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of Sharjah Design Centre6 minutes ago
-
Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches with first MBA class6 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Sharjah Design Centre21 minutes ago
-
Experts discuss efforts to accelerate clean energy transition in aviation at GISS 202536 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day1 hour ago
-
ADNOC Distribution reports record EBITDA for FY 20242 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament emphasises importance of legislation to drive digital transformation2 hours ago
-
World Governments Summit 2025 opens with record global participation3 hours ago
-
At least 55 die in Guatemala after bus plunged into gorge3 hours ago
-
5.2 magnitude quake hits Morocco's Ouezzane province3 hours ago
-
UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada after more staff abductions11 hours ago
-
Some international airlines resume flights to Aden: Minister11 hours ago