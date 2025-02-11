Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director Of Sharjah Design Centre

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 01:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of Sharjah Design Centre

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an official decision to appoint a new director for the Sharjah Design Centre.

According to the decision, Sheikha Hind bint Majid bin Hamad bin Majid Al Qasimi has been appointed as the Director of the centre.

