Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of Sharjah Design Centre

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an official decision to appoint a new director for the Sharjah Design Centre.

According to the decision, Sheikha Hind bint Majid bin Hamad bin Majid Al Qasimi has been appointed as the Director of the centre.