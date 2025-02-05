Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Appoints Honorary President Of Sharjah Creative Quarter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 11:45 AM

Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree appointing an Honorary President of the Sharjah Creative Quarter (SCQ).

The decree designated H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi as the Honorary President of the Sharjah Creative Quarter.

