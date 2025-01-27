Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Appoints Hoor Al Qasimi As Head Of SCQ

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree on the appointment of a head for the Sharjah Creative Quarter (SCQ).

The decree stated that Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi is appointed as the head of the Sharjah Creative Quarter.

Related Topics

Sharjah

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of S ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ

6 minutes ago
 Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violat ..

Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..

52 minutes ago
 UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Communi ..

UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global ..

ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025

3 hours ago
Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement ..

Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people

10 hours ago
 Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Pa ..

Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land

10 hours ago
 Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authori ..

Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President

13 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

14 hours ago
 Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital ..

Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

14 hours ago
 Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in E ..

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

16 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East