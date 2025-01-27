Sharjah Ruler Appoints Hoor Al Qasimi As Head Of SCQ
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 12:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree on the appointment of a head for the Sharjah Creative Quarter (SCQ).
The decree stated that Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi is appointed as the head of the Sharjah Creative Quarter.
