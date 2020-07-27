Sharjah Ruler appoints Khaled Al Qasimi SSCFZA’s chairman

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree appointing Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman for Sharjah Seaports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, SSCFZA.

Emiri Decree No. 19 of 2020 shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.