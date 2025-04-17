Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC Executive Director

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree appointing Khamis Abdullah Al Mazrouei as the Executive Director of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC).

The decree states that Khamis Abdullah Khamis Al Mazrouei is appointed as the Executive Director of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), effective from the date of issuance of this decree.