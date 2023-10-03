Sharjah Ruler appoints Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi Chairman LSDA

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2023) SHARJAH, 3rd October, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree regarding the promotion and appointment of the Chairman of the Labour Standards Development Authority (LSDA).



The decree stipulated that Sheikh Mohammed bin Saqr bin Hamad Al Qasimi be promoted to the rank of Head of a Department in the Special Jobs System in the Sharjah Government, and be appointed Chairman of the Labour Standards Development Authority in the Emirate of Sharjah.

