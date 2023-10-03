Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Appoints Mohammed Bin Saqr Al Qasimi Chairman LSDA

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler appoints Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi Chairman LSDA

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2023) SHARJAH, 3rd October, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree regarding the promotion and appointment of the Chairman of the Labour Standards Development Authority (LSDA).


The decree stipulated that Sheikh Mohammed bin Saqr bin Hamad Al Qasimi be promoted to the rank of Head of a Department in the Special Jobs System in the Sharjah Government, and be appointed Chairman of the Labour Standards Development Authority in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Related Topics

Sharjah October Government Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler renames SHD to Housing Department

Sharjah Ruler renames SHD to Housing Department

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Shamsi as Chairman of SD ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Shamsi as Chairman of SDTPS

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Muhairi as Chairman of H ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Muhairi as Chairman of HD

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Al Mahmoud to chairman of S ..

Sharjah Ruler promotes Al Mahmoud to chairman of SEDD

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Abu Ghazin Chairman of Fish ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Abu Ghazin Chairman of Fisheries Authority

2 minutes ago
 Chaired by Mansour bin Zayed, General Budget Commi ..

Chaired by Mansour bin Zayed, General Budget Committee reviews draft federal bud ..

17 minutes ago
Mubadala Energy joins EAD’s commitment to nature ..

Mubadala Energy joins EAD’s commitment to nature-based solutions, planting 700 ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Maldives on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Maldives on election win

1 hour ago
 Global Media Congress is ideal setting for debatin ..

Global Media Congress is ideal setting for debating latest advancements in media ..

2 hours ago
 MoHAP and WHO team up for three-day workshop on ch ..

MoHAP and WHO team up for three-day workshop on child nutrition

2 hours ago
 EPA provides new platform to promote Emirati publi ..

EPA provides new platform to promote Emirati publishers in Riyadh

2 hours ago
 ADNOC, Fertiglobe to pilot first-of-its-kind cost- ..

ADNOC, Fertiglobe to pilot first-of-its-kind cost-effective modular carbon captu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East