Sharjah Ruler Appoints President, BoT Chairperson For SEA

Thu 09th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler appoints president, BoT chairperson for SEA

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No (47) of 2021 regarding the appointment of the President of the Sharjah education academy (SEA).

The new Decree stipulates that Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashemi shall be appointed as President of the Sharjah Education Academy and Chairperson of its board of Trustees, effective from the date of issuance of the decree.

