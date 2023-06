SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree No. (43) of 2023 appointing Dr. Sabah Aboud Jasim as an advisor to the Sharjah Archaeology Authority.

The decree stipulates that Dr. Jasim will retain his current rank.