Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of SAEEPC Committee

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2023) SHARJAH, 6th March, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree No. 12 of 2023, which concerns the transfer and appointment of the Secretary-General of the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence and Parents Councils (SAEEPC) Committee.

As per the Decree, Muhammad Ahmed Al Mulla will be transferred from his current position at the Sharjah education Council to the SAEEPC Committee, where he will be appointed as the Secretary-General of the committee, with the same job rank.