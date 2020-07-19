SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree appointing Secretary-General of the Sharjah Executive Council, SEC.

Emiri Decree No.16 of 2020 stipulates that Asma Rashed Sultan Bin Tulaiah shall be appointed as a Secretary-General for Sharjah Executive Council.

The Decree is effective from 1st August 2020 and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field.

Asma Rashed Sultan Bin Tulaiah holds a Bachelor's Degree in Information Systems Management and Marketing 2008 achieving straight A’s from the University of Sharjah. She joined the General Secretariat team of the Executive Council after graduation in 2008 and held the positions of an administrative assistant to the Head of the Sessions and Members Affairs Department, and the Director of the Governmental Development Department. She was appointed as Assistant Secretary-General in 2017.