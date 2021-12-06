UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Appoints Sultan Bin Ahmed As President Of UoS

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree No. 46 of 2021 regarding the appointment of the President of the University of Sharjah (UoS).

The Decree stipulated that H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, will be appointed as the President of the University of Sharjah and Chairman of its board of Trustees, as of its date.

