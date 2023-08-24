Sharjah Ruler appoints Vice Chancellor of Kalba University

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Kalba, issued an Administrative Decision, appointing Vice Chancellor of Kalba University.

This decision stipulates appointing Dr. Najwa Mohammed Al Hosani as Vice Chancellor of the University as of 2nd October, 2023.