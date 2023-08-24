Sharjah Ruler appoints Vice Chancellor of Khorfakkan University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Khorfakkan, issued an Administrative Decision to appoint Vice Chancellor of Khorfakkan University.

The decision stipulates appointing Dr. Ali Abdullah Saif Hilal Al Naqbi as Vice Chancellor of the University as of 25th September, 2023.