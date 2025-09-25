Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Appoints Yousef Al Mansouri As Director Of Khorfakkan SDHR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 03:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the transfer of the Director of the Office of the Chairman of the board of Trustees of Sharjah Maritime academy to the Sharjah Department of Human Resources (SDHR).

According to the decree, Yousef Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Director of the Office of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sharjah Maritime Academy, is transferred to the SDHR and appointed as Director of the department’s branch in the city of Khorfakkan, retaining his current job grade.

