Sharjah Ruler Approves 'Al Mudina Water Tank' Project

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved “Al Mudina Water Tank” project in the Central Region of the emirate, at a cost of AED261 million.

The Sharjah Ruler directed the start of designing and constructing the tank, which has a capacity of 6 million cubic metres, the equivalent of one billion and 300 million gallons.

The strategic project aims to ensure the provision of water in the region and serves agriculture and livestock projects, as wheat was grown in Mleiha in the year 2023 at 400 hectares, and Sharjah seeks to increase the area of land cultivated with wheat by 1,500 hectares, so the total will reach 1,900 hectares in 2024.

The project serves the cattle project, which begins this year with 1,000 cows of the finest breeds, and the number will double next year to 2,000 cows. The project will also serve the poultry project, and the sheep and goats project, which begins this year with the best types and selected breeds.