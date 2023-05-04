Sharjah Ruler Approves 'Jawaher Boston Medical District' Project

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in the presence of his wife, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the board of Directors of BEEAH Group, approved the joint “Jawaher Boston Medical District” project between BEEAH Group, “Mass General Brigham Hospitals Network,” and “Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,” to establish an advanced health care network in the Emirate of Sharjah.

This came during His Highness's reception, on Thursday, at the Badi' Palace, to the delegation, which included Meghan Gregonis, United States Consul General in Dubai, Khaled Al Huraimel, CEO of BEEAH Group, Dr. Hans Thomas, Medical and Executive Director of “Mass General Brigham Hospitals Network,” and Dr. Laurie Glimcher, President and CEO of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad watched a detailed presentation on the "Jawaher Boston Medical District" project, which is the first of its kind in terms of the medical networks' agreement with each of the parties, to create an integrated and strong health care network that includes hospitals, centres, institutes and laboratories that will provide health care with the best methods and standards.

The project will also contribute significantly to the field of medical studies and research in general, and to cancer diseases in particular, by benefiting from the expertise of the “Mass General Brigham Hospitals Network,” the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and other scientific and research institutes in the Emirate of Sharjah, among others.

The project will be established on the “Emirates Bypass Road,” next to the Sharjah Mosque, according to the latest international designs known in the healthcare sector, in order to meet the needs of individuals of all ages.

The medical network will provide a range of specialisations: lifestyle and prevention medicine, oncology, women's health, pediatrics, cardiovascular diseases, neurosciences, behavioral health and rehabilitation medicine, and aims to integrate care within homes, schools, workplaces, and residential neighbourhoods.

Khaled Al Huraimel confirmed that the project reflects the vision of His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher for the Emirate of Sharjah to be one of the best healthcare cities in the middle East, stressing that BEEAH Group is working to enhance the level of quality of life in the Emirate of Sharjah and beyond.

The project will be able to set new standards in the region based primarily on the innovation and extensive experience of the cooperating hospitals.

Dr. Abdulaziz Saeed Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority, considered the medical project a qualitative addition to health services in the UAE in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, stressing the continuous cooperation between BEEAH Group and the Sharjah Health Authority in all frameworks and levels. In addition to cooperation with international bodies from the United States of America.

Meghan Gregonis congratulated His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah on the success of the fruitful cooperation in the medical field with specialised and educational institutions in the United States of America, which will provide a unique opportunity to establish a unique and important project.

She indicated that the new health system will enable specialists to conduct research, innovation, education, and patient care in Sharjah, highlighting the consulate's keenness on more fruitful cooperation with the Emirate of Sharjah in the medical, health and other fields.

For his part, Dr. Hans Thomas expressed his happiness in cooperating with BEEAH Group and working to achieve the vision set to provide an integrated health care system that focuses on providing medical treatments to patients in the Emirate of Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates.

He indicated that the project aims to provide Sharjah with the best treatment and health services in the region, by providing all the tools and facilities necessary to diagnose diseases, and building a new healthy ecosystem, including academic research centres, and other cooperation in various fields.

Dr. Laurie Glimcher praised the insightful vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher and their initiative to establish a health network with world-class standards in Sharjah.

She added that the institute has a long experience of more than 75 years working and leading the treatment of cancer, and scientific developments in it, which makes it qualified to contribute in this field in the Emirate of Sharjah.

