SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, UoS, and the American University of Sharjah, AUS, has approved 1,196 undergraduate scholarships to join both universities, for Autumn 2020-2021.