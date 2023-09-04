Sharjah Ruler approves 25 scholarships for postgraduates at UOS

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved 25 new scholarships for postgraduate studies at the University of Sharjah (UOS) for Sharjah citizens, who were accepted to enroll in the university's various programmes for the academic year 2023/2024.

The third batch of postgraduate scholarships comprises 3 doctoral scholarships, 21 master’s scholarships, and a higher diploma scholarship.

The announcement was made by Mohammed Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA).