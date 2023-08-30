Sharjah Ruler approves 367 scholarships at University of Khorfakkan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2023) SHARJAH, 29th August, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved 367 scholarships at the University of Khorfakkan for the academic year 2023-2024.

H.H.

approved 286 scholarships for undergraduates at the University of Khorfakkan in various disciplines, including the citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah and the children of female citizens in the Emirate, along with 81 scholarships for postgraduates at the university, bringing the total number to 367 scholarships.