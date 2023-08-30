Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Approves 367 Scholarships At University Of Khorfakkan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2023 | 02:15 AM

Sharjah Ruler approves 367 scholarships at University of Khorfakkan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2023) SHARJAH, 29th August, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved 367 scholarships at the University of Khorfakkan for the academic year 2023-2024.
H.H.

approved 286 scholarships for undergraduates at the University of Khorfakkan in various disciplines, including the citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah and the children of female citizens in the Emirate, along with 81 scholarships for postgraduates at the university, bringing the total number to 367 scholarships.

Related Topics

Sharjah August

Recent Stories

Caretaker govt evolving strategy to bring speedy p ..

Caretaker govt evolving strategy to bring speedy progress in energy, petroleum s ..

2 hours ago
 Tennis: US Open results

Tennis: US Open results

2 hours ago
 EPD seals various industrial units over pollution

EPD seals various industrial units over pollution

2 hours ago
 Caretaker govt has nothing to do with election dat ..

Caretaker govt has nothing to do with election date: Solangi

3 hours ago
 LDA conducts operation against encroachments, land ..

LDA conducts operation against encroachments, land grabbers in Johar Town

3 hours ago
 Urdu translation of book Maai Mujawar launched

Urdu translation of book Maai Mujawar launched

3 hours ago
FPCCI concerns over power hike; demands cut in tax ..

FPCCI concerns over power hike; demands cut in taxes

3 hours ago
 PDWP approves five developmental schemes

PDWP approves five developmental schemes

3 hours ago
 Enertech's Emerging Markets Head calls on PM Kakar ..

Enertech's Emerging Markets Head calls on PM Kakar

3 hours ago
 Balochistan political leaders call on Caretaker Pr ..

Balochistan political leaders call on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kak ..

3 hours ago
 CEC assures PPP of general elections soon after de ..

CEC assures PPP of general elections soon after delimitation process completion

3 hours ago
 Q Properties awards a AED 1.755 billion constructi ..

Q Properties awards a AED 1.755 billion construction’s tender for Reem Hills P ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East