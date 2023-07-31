Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Approves 75 Scholarships At SPAA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler approves 75 scholarships at SPAA

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved 75 scholarships for male and female students at the Sharjah Performing Arts academy (SPAA).


The Ruler of Sharjah also directed the Authority of Initiatives Implementation and Infrastructure Development (Mubadara), to allocate a plot of land to start implementing additional parking spaces, serving the visitors of Khorfakkan Club (KC), including 400 parking spaces for cars, and 24 for buses.

Sheikh Sultan also approved 40 jobs for citizens at the Sharjah International Airport Authority during the current year, in addition to 40 other jobs during the year 2024, prior to the completion of the first phase of the airport expansion in 2025.

