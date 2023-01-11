Sharjah Ruler approves a new batch of students at KU

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved, on Wednesday, a new batch of students to be enrolled in Khorfakkan University (KU) for the "Spring 2023" semester.

The Ruler of Sharjah made the announcement during a call on the “Direct Line” programme, which is broadcast on Sharjah’s radio and television, through which he confirmed the acceptance of 240 students in bachelor’s courses, and 35 students in master’s courses in the Spring 2023 semester.