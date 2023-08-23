Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Approves Admission Of 338 Students To Kalba University

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler approves admission of 338 students to Kalba University

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved the admission of 338 students to Kalba University, including 335 who received scholarships from the Sharjah Government.

His Highness also approved the transfer of 45 students who received scholarships at Khorfakkan University to Kalba University, bringing the total number of students in the first academic year to 383 students.

Related Topics

Sharjah From Government

Recent Stories

PureHealth celebrates SEHA’s achievement of over ..

PureHealth celebrates SEHA’s achievement of over 500 successful kidney transpl ..

15 minutes ago
 ILO, Pakistan Workers' Federation join hands for p ..

ILO, Pakistan Workers' Federation join hands for protection of domestic workers

27 minutes ago
 Nation united against terrorism, extremism: Interi ..

Nation united against terrorism, extremism: Interior Minister

27 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Decree separating Fujairah C ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Decree separating Fujairah Creative City from Fujairah Cul ..

31 minutes ago
 Origin-based products can increase export through ..

Origin-based products can increase export through GI rights

27 minutes ago
 WETEX and Dubai Solar Show promotes circular econo ..

WETEX and Dubai Solar Show promotes circular economy adoption in the UAE and wor ..

46 minutes ago
SC awaits IHC’s order on Imran Khan’s appeal i ..

SC awaits IHC’s order on Imran Khan’s appeal in Thoshakhana case

49 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses mixed trend

PSX witnesses mixed trend

33 minutes ago
 Guided by Sharjah Ruler, SCC continues efforts to ..

Guided by Sharjah Ruler, SCC continues efforts to serve people

1 hour ago
 SCCI, Gomal Uni agreed to enhance industry-academi ..

SCCI, Gomal Uni agreed to enhance industry-academia linkages

33 minutes ago
 NEPRA Okays Rs5.40 per unit increase in power tari ..

NEPRA Okays Rs5.40 per unit increase in power tariff

1 hour ago
 Markets broadly higher as traders await Powell spe ..

Markets broadly higher as traders await Powell speech, Nvidia results

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East