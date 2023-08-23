Sharjah Ruler approves admission of 338 students to Kalba University

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved the admission of 338 students to Kalba University, including 335 who received scholarships from the Sharjah Government.

His Highness also approved the transfer of 45 students who received scholarships at Khorfakkan University to Kalba University, bringing the total number of students in the first academic year to 383 students.