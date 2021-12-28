Sharjah Ruler approves AED 34.422 billion budget for 2022

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the general budget for the Emirate of Sharjah of AED 34.422 billion for the fiscal year 2022.

The new budget aims to achieve the strategic vision of the Emirate in economic and social development, enhance financial sustainability and stimulate the overall economy, provided that the general budget contributes to both services and development.

Commenting on the new budget, H.

H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, said, "The Sharjah government budget for the year 2022 came under the directives and blessing of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, to complement the emirate's march towards achieving the highest levels of excellence, success and sustainable development in all sectors and fields. This issue is to build on what has been achieved through a long journey in the development of the human resources and place, according to His Highness’s insightful vision."