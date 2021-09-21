Sharjah Ruler approves AED100 million for scientific research in American University of Sharjah

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), approved today AED100 million as a budget for scientific research at AUS for the academic year 2021-2022.

This came during Dr. Sheikh Sultan's meeting with Dr. Susan Mumm, new AUS Chancellor, in his office at AUS, in the presence of a number of members of the University's board of Trustees and Vice Chancellors.

The Ruler highlighted the importance of scientific research setting as a main goal of the university to encourage its students to innovate and conduct research that contributes to serving humanity.

During the meeting, strategic plans that the university is working on through its teaching and administrative staff, modern facilities and laboratories, and research institutes were addressed.

For her part, Dr. Susan Mumm expressed her gratitude for the confidence placed in her in the management of the university, praising the great scientific level and the prestigious position that the university achieved under the directives and vision of Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.