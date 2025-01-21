Sharjah Ruler approves AED15 million to resolve 70 halted homes construction

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved an amount of AED15 million to resolve construction issues in 70 government houses for citizens in the Emirate of Sharjah, as part of His Highness' support to resolve housing issues and improve the living conditions of citizens.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah's approval was announced by Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Housing Department, during the "Direct Line" programme broadcast on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Housing Department revealed that the issues of more than 30 cases have been resolved and work is underway to complete the remaining cases.