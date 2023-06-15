Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equipment to Sharjah Municipality

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved AED60 million to provide Sharjah Municipality with heavy construction equipment, to execute construction tasks for the housing projects of the Sharjah Housing Programme.

His Highness’ generosity will keep pace with the increasing demands on residential lands and housing projects that the Sharjah Housing Programme is implementing, putting Sharjah Municipality on the spot to accelerate the pace of completion.

The move will also enable other municipalities in the emirate to provide sufficient heavy equipment that they need.