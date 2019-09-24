UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Approves AED950,000 Annual Budget Of EFCT

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler approves AED950,000 annual budget of EFCT

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the AED950,000 annual budget of the Emirates Festival of Child Theatre, EFCT, organised by the Theatrical Association in cooperation with the Sharjah Department of Culture.

The 15th Emirates Festival of Child Theatre will launch in December at the Sharjah Cultural Palace. The generous grant of the Ruler of Sharjah comes in line with his continuous support to the local and international cultural activities.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Culture lauded His Highness’ constant support to the associations of public benefit , aiming to support the culture in the country and abroad.

He further underscored the importance of supporting the Emirates Festival of Child Theatre, shedding light on its positive impact to empower children and improve their skills. He went on to note the importance of His Highness' continued support to various theatres and cultural events.

