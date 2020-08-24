Sharjah Ruler approves Al Qasimia University budget

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and President of Al Qasimia University, AQU, has approved the budget of the University for the academic year 2020/2021.

According to this approved budget, 300 students will be accepted to study in the current semester, with the continuation of studies for 1,252 students from 82 countries from different countries of the world, including 5 new countries, New Zealand, Turkmenistan, Romania, Sweden and the Netherlands.

The graduation of the second batch of the university is scheduled for December 2020, as the number of graduates will reach 224 students who have completed the requirements for graduation from the university in addition to the 107 students expected to graduate during the fall semester of the academic year 2020/2021, bringing the total number of graduates of the second batch to 331 graduates.

Mohammed Obaid Rashid Al Shamsi, member of the board of Trustees of Al Qasimia University and Chairman of the Financial and Resources Development Committee, expressed his gratitude to the Ruler of Sharjah and his continuous interest in the University.

Prof. Rashad Salem, Chancellor of Al Qasimia University thanked Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi for approving the university budget.