Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s degree

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, approved the decision of bridging to the bachelor’s degrees in business administration, information technology and law programs for those with rates exceeding 3/4 points in the cumulative average of diploma graduates at the Community College. The Community College has shutdown following the decision of the University of Sharjah’s board of Trustees.

This was announced by Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, during an interview broadcast on Sharjah tv conducted with his Excellency on Tuesday. He added His Highness reviewed the 11 programmes approved by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) in the UAE for the various degrees offered by the University.

Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, started the interview by emphasising that the University of Sharjah's accomplishments on the global, regional and local levels and in every matter of its work affairs are due to the material and moral support and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah. His support was present from the beginning of planting the first seeds of these accomplishments until the fruits were harvested by achieving success on the national, regional, and international levels, which is confirmed by organisations specialised in classifying universities at the international levels.

He added that these accomplishments not only strengthened the leading position of the University of Sharjah among peer corresponding universities at the same level, but also solidified the academic and scientific power that the University of Sharjah boasts among national, regional or global entities, which had a great impact on the accreditation of the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) in the UAE for eleven academic programs and for the various academic programs offered by the University and will come into effect as of the beginning of the next academic year beginning in September. He added that the approved programs are: PhD in Communication; PhD in Linguistics and Translation; Master of Science in Astronomy and Space Sciences; Master of Science in Geographical Information Systems and Remote Sensing; Master of Science in Environmental Science and Engineering; Master of Science in Environmental Health; Master of Science in Adult Intensive Care Nursing; Master of Science in Diabetes Management; Master of Science in Chemistry; Postgraduate Doctor of Pharmacy and Bachelor of education in Early Childhood.

He explained that by doing so, the total number of programs offered by the University of Sharjah becomes 108 programs 15 of which are for PhDs, 35 programs for masters, and 56 programs for bachelors. This in addition to two higher diploma programs, despite the cancellation of 16 diploma programs that the University of Sharjah was offering through its Community College, which was shutdown following the decision of the University of Sharjah’s Board of Trustees. The University Chancellor also confirmed that PhD programs are complementary to the master's programs offered by the University in a number of disciplines including in the College of Medicine, Engineering, Computing and Informatics, the College of Arts and Humanities and Social Sciences, the College of Shari’a and Islamic Studies, the College of Law and the College of Communication.

Prof. Al Naimiy emphasised that the University of Sharjah has become the largest university at the UAE level in many aspects, including in the number of academic programs offered and for various degrees. He added that all these programs meet the need for labour markets following an extensive market study by the University. In addition, the University always receives many requests to offer programs or specialisations required by many major institutions or bodies at the national, economic, or private investment level.

During this interview, the Chancellor announced the most recent achievements that the University of Sharjah was able to accomplish at the global, regional, and local levels based on the latest international classifications of universities announced by the concerned institutions. Those include: The Times Higher Education World University Rankings and QS stars University Ratings, which announced the University of Sharjah's continued progress and advancement at the global, regional and local levels, based on the results shown in the classification for the year 2020. The University of Sharjah according to this classification is the third at the UAE level in the general criteria, and first in the criteria of sustainability and physics, space sciences, and astronomy specialisations. He pointed out that the University of Sharjah joined for the first time since its establishment the list of the best 200 universities in Asia, ranking 169 in this classification up from 250 compared to the year 2019, and that accordingly, the University of Sharjah ranked within the top 11 universities in the Gulf and middle East countries.

Within the framework of the University’s global classification, which was established on the basis of sustainability criteria and conducted by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings known as Impact University Ranking, which measures the extent of universities’ commitment to the 17 sustainability standards issued by the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals. His Excellency the Chancellor stressed that the University of Sharjah was awarded the first rank at the UAE level and ranked 301-350 globally, which confirms the progress of the University of Sharjah to eighth in the Arab world in this classification and thus consolidating what it previously accomplished when it managed to occupy the first position at the UAE level for the third year in a row in the global classification of sustainability the UI GreenMetric. He noted that the University of Sharjah has proven with the" QS "classification that was released on June 10th, 2020 the continuation of its progress and steadfast steps in improving its global position as it advanced in the QS 2021 global classification to its rank within the top six hundred in the world (601-650), achieving more than 50 global rankings compared to the general ranking of 2019 when its rank was between (650-700).

At the end of his speech, the Chancellor of the University indicated that graduate students from the University during the spring semester can now obtain all their papers for graduation from the admission and registration departments at the University headquarters, until a graduation ceremony is organised during the coming fall semester. Pointing out that the University of Sharjah, within the framework of its keenness to encourage the distinguished among its students, offers them a reduction in tuition fees during the first semester, and this reduction will continue if they maintain their excellence during the different academic years.