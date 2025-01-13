Sharjah Ruler Approves Establishing Honey Factory
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the establishment of an organic honey products factory and laboratory in the central region.
The facility will produce honey and pharmaceutical and cosmetic materials derived from honey, with the project expected to be completed in October 2025.
In its first phase, the factory aims to produce 120 tonnes of honey annually.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory
Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024
Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take
UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnersh ..
EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission aboard Jaywun research vessel
When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris Campaign Captivates the World
UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030
UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects in region: International offic ..
ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service
HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh
Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10
UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory2 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 202417 minutes ago
-
First Multiple Sclerosis treatment guidelines launched in UAE17 minutes ago
-
UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnership31 minutes ago
-
EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission aboard Jaywun research vessel32 minutes ago
-
UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capacity by 203047 minutes ago
-
UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects in region: International officials1 hour ago
-
Austria participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week2 hours ago
-
ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service2 hours ago
-
UAE region's fastest-growing clean energy market: Suhail Al Mazrouei3 hours ago
-
UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations3 hours ago
-
Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of diverse digital content3 hours ago