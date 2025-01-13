Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Approves Establishing Honey Factory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 05:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the establishment of an organic honey products factory and laboratory in the central region.

The facility will produce honey and pharmaceutical and cosmetic materials derived from honey, with the project expected to be completed in October 2025.

In its first phase, the factory aims to produce 120 tonnes of honey annually.

