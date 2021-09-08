Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, Al Shanouf

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the connection of the natural gas network to Al Bataeh and Al Shanouf suburbs for a cost of AED 78, 490,000, according to the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA).

Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), thanked Ruler of Sharjah, for His Highness’s commitment to providing the best services to all regions of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Al Suwaidi stated that the project entails extending the natural gas pipeline to the Al Bataeh area in six phases at a cost of AED 21, 890,000, with a total coverage of more than 200 kilometres.

The natural gas network will be extended across 640 km in the Al Shanouf suburb, Sharjah’s largest residential suburb, which consists of 28 areas, at a cost of AED 65, 600, 000 in stages.

He pointed out that since the beginning of this year, 147 Emiratis of various specialties have been employed to carry out the vision and directions of H.H. Sheikh Sultan.

He added that H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah's directives emphasise the importance of employing citizens, qualifying national workforces, and training them to assume responsibility and provide a fair livelihood for themselves and their families.