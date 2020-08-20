UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Approves General Organisational Structure Of SAA

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 02:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SAA

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree approving the general organisational structure of Sharjah Archaeology Authority, SAA.

The Emiri Decree No (25) of 2020 stipulates that the Sharjah Executive Council will issue the following decisions regarding the SAA: 1) A detailed organisational structure of the Authority, and decisions necessary to implement job descriptions for the tasks of the SAA's organisational units in accordance with its terms of reference.

2) The creation, consolidation or abolishment of any organisational units belonging to the departments listed within the general organisational structure.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and it shall be published in the Official Gazette.

