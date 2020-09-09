Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SPA

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree approving the general organisational structure of Sharjah Police Academy, SPA, in Sharjah.

The Emiri Decree No.26 of 2020 stipulates that Sharjah Executive Council shall issue the following decisions regarding the SPA; the detailed organisational structure of the academy and the decisions necessary to implement the job descriptions and the creation, merging or abolishing of any organisational units belonging to the departments listed within the general organisational structure.

The new Decree shall annul Emiri Decree No.35 of 2018 regarding approving the general organisational structure of Sharjah Police Academy in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Emiri Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities shall implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.