Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Approves General Organisational Structure Of SM

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 04:18 PM

Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree regarding the approval of the general organisational structure for the Sharjah Municipality (SM).

The Decree stated that the general organisational structure of the Sharjah Municipality shall be approved and Sharjah Executive Council shall issue decisions including: the detailed organisational structure of the municipality, necessary decisions for implementing this Decree, including the approval of job descriptions for the tasks of the organisational units in the municipality in accordance with their competencies, and the creation, merging, or abolition of any organisational units under the departments listed in the general organisational structure.

Related Topics

Sharjah Job

Recent Stories

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agr ..

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director G ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA

2 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day

2 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community De ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai

2 minutes ago
 Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations betwee ..

Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structu ..

Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure

3 minutes ago
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational stru ..

Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SM

3 minutes ago
 Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off F ..

Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off February 1

3 minutes ago
 'AI Design Sprint MENA' programme empowers regiona ..

'AI Design Sprint MENA' programme empowers regional media

3 minutes ago
 RAKEZ marks triple success with awards across mult ..

RAKEZ marks triple success with awards across multiple categories

4 minutes ago
 Drydocks World awarded Ostwind 4 project in German ..

Drydocks World awarded Ostwind 4 project in Germany

4 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on National Day

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East