Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree regarding the approval of the general organisational structure for the Sharjah Municipality (SM).

The Decree stated that the general organisational structure of the Sharjah Municipality shall be approved and Sharjah Executive Council shall issue decisions including: the detailed organisational structure of the municipality, necessary decisions for implementing this Decree, including the approval of job descriptions for the tasks of the organisational units in the municipality in accordance with their competencies, and the creation, merging, or abolition of any organisational units under the departments listed in the general organisational structure.