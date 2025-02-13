Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SDPW

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree approving the general organisational structure of the Sharjah Department of Public Works (SDPW).

The Decree stipulated that the general organisational structure of the SDPW attached to this Decree shall be approved, and that the Sharjah Executive Council shall issue decisions therefrom.

The decisions are as follows: the detailed organisational structure of the department, and the decisions necessary to implement this Decree, including the approval of the job description for the tasks of the organisational units in the department in accordance with its competencies, and the creation, merger or cancellation of any organisational units that are subordinate to the departments included within the general organisational structure