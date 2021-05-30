UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Approves More Than AED51 Million In Debt Settlements

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler approves more than AED51 million in debt settlements

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved AED 51,907,000 to settle 99 cases for citizens in the emirate in various categories, as part of its 20th group of payments, to be presented to the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee .

The move is to be carried out, in keeping with the directives of Sharjah Ruler, to provide a stable and decent life for its citizens.

Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court and Head of the Committee, said the committee has approved to pay the debts of people in various categories.

The total amount processed since the first payments is AED 786,786,153 for 1,576 beneficiaries, he added.

