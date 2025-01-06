Sharjah Ruler approves organisational structure of Sharjah Fish Resources Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree approving the general organisational structure of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority.

The decree established that the general organisational structure of the Authority, as outlined in this document, is to be approved.

Subsequently, the Sharjah Executive Council will make decisions regarding the following: the detailed organisational framework of the authority and the necessary measures to implement this decree.

This will include the endorsement of job descriptions for various organisational units within the authority, in line with their respective functions, and the authority to create, merge, or dissolve any organisational units that belong to the departments specified in the overall organisational structure.