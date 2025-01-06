Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Approves Organisational Structure Of Sharjah Fish Resources Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 06:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler approves organisational structure of Sharjah Fish Resources Authority

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree approving the general organisational structure of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority.

The decree established that the general organisational structure of the Authority, as outlined in this document, is to be approved.

Subsequently, the Sharjah Executive Council will make decisions regarding the following: the detailed organisational framework of the authority and the necessary measures to implement this decree.

This will include the endorsement of job descriptions for various organisational units within the authority, in line with their respective functions, and the authority to create, merge, or dissolve any organisational units that belong to the departments specified in the overall organisational structure.

Related Topics

Sharjah Job

Recent Stories

NCM completes its first joint scientific expeditio ..

NCM completes its first joint scientific expedition to South Pole

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves organisational structure of ..

Sharjah Ruler approves organisational structure of Sharjah Fish Resources Author ..

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional G ..

5 minutes ago
 DEWA wins two accolades at 2024 International Inno ..

DEWA wins two accolades at 2024 International Innovation Awards

20 minutes ago
 Great Arab Minds Award showcases success stories, ..

Great Arab Minds Award showcases success stories, inspires Arab Youth: Professor ..

50 minutes ago
 Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers sta ..

Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning

2 hours ago
PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human ..

PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers

2 hours ago
 Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

2 hours ago
 FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII ..

FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..

3 hours ago
 UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

5 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

5 hours ago
 UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with o ..

UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East