Sharjah Ruler Approves SNQSE’s Organisational Structure

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational structure

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree that approves the general organisational structure of the Sharjah Noble Quran and Sunnah Establishment (SNQSE).

As outlined in the Decree, the approved organisational structure of the Sharjah Noble Quran and Sunnah Establishment will allow the Sharjah Executive Council to take necessary actions, which include:

1.

Developing a detailed organisational framework for the Sharjah Noble Quran and Sunnah Establishment, along with decisions needed to implement this Decree, such as the approval of job descriptions for the various tasks assigned to the Establishment's organisational units, ensuring alignment with their respective responsibilities.

2. Facilitating the creation, merger, or dissolution of any organisational units that report to the departments included in the overall structure.

Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE's organisational st ..

