Sharjah Ruler approves Souq Al Jubail logos in Al Dhaid and Kalba

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved the two logos of the Souq Al Jubail in Al Dhaid and Kalba.

The approval of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for the logos highlighted the importance of the trademark of Souq Al Jubail, one of the integrated projects that play a role in achieving local food security.

