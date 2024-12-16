Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree approving the organisational structure of Sharjah Private education Authority (SPEA).

The Decree stipulated that the SPEA organisational structure attached to this Decree shall be approved.

It also stipulated that the Executive Council shall issue decisions therefrom as follows: the detailed organisational structure of the Authority; the decisions necessary to implement the present Decree, including approving the job description of the tasks of SPEA organisational units in accordance with its competencies, and creating, merging or cancelling any organisational units that fall under the departments included in the organisational structure.