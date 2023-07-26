Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Approves UOS’ 264 Scholarships For Postgraduate Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler approves UOS’ 264 scholarships for postgraduate students

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the first batch of 264 scholarships for postgraduate students at the University of Sharjah.

These scholarships are awarded to citizens and children of Emirati women in the emirate of Sharjah for the academic year 2023-2024.

206 students are enrolled in the Master's programme, and 58 students have been admitted into the Doctorate programme. All of these students have met the criteria for qualifying for the scholarships that the University of Sharjah is offering for the coming academic year. These scholarships cover a range of educational degrees and scientific fields.

