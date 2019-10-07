UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Arrives In Madrid On Official Visit

Mon 07th October 2019 | 10:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) MADRID, 7th October 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, arrived on Monday in Madrid on an official visit that would last for several days.

During the visit, His Highness will meet with His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain, visit several academic and governmental institutions, and attend the opening of LIBER International Book Fair where Sharjah is the "Guest of Honour" for this year’s edition.

This visit comes in line with His Highness’s keenness on fostering mutual relations between the Emirate of Sharjah and the Kingdom of Spain in all aspects especially in culture and arts.

Receiving the Ruler of Sharjah at Torrejón Airport were Majid Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Spain; Caridad Batalla Junco, Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain; Sara Ghazi Al-Mahri, head of Economic, Political and Media Affairs at the UAE Embassy; and Ali Al Marzouqi, Charge D’Affaires at the UAE embassy.

Accompanying His highness are Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Culture; Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Public Works; Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority; Abdulaziz Abdulrahman Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage; Ali Ibrahim Al Marri, Head of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies (Al Darah); and Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

