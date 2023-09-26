Sharjah Ruler arrives in Muscat on two-day official visit

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, arrived in Muscat, on a two-day official visit.

His Highness was received at the Private Royal Airport by Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, and Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al Harrasi, Minister of Information.

His Highness was also received by a number of senior officials and members of the UAE embassy in the Sultanate of Oman.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah is accompanied by a delegation including H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman; Abdullah Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture, and Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of Protocol Department.

