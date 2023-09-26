Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Arrives In Muscat On Two-day Official Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2023 | 03:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler arrives in Muscat on two-day official visit

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, arrived in Muscat, on a two-day official visit.

His Highness was received at the Private Royal Airport by Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, and Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al Harrasi, Minister of Information.

His Highness was also received by a number of senior officials and members of the UAE embassy in the Sultanate of Oman.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah is accompanied by a delegation including H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman; Abdullah Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture, and Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of Protocol Department.

Related Topics

UAE Oman Sharjah Visit Muscat Airport Court

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate highlights Japan’s rol ..

COP28 President-Designate highlights Japan’s role in energy transition during ..

1 minute ago
 China sees prosperous development of digital trade

China sees prosperous development of digital trade

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Mubar ..

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

2 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency hosts Youth Ambition Majlis in Ne ..

COP28 Presidency hosts Youth Ambition Majlis in New York

1 hour ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Quran in ..

Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Quran in The Hague

1 hour ago
 India grants visas to Pakistani squad for World Cu ..

India grants visas to Pakistani squad for World Cup 2023

2 hours ago
vivo Powers Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Games Kick ..

Vivo Powers Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Games Kicks off in Hangzhou

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole Kuwaiti Emir on death of Mubar ..

UAE leaders condole Kuwaiti Emir on death of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

2 hours ago
 COP28 is a great opportunity to address pressing e ..

COP28 is a great opportunity to address pressing environmental issues: Haifa Abu ..

2 hours ago
 HRCP rejects PM Kakar's remarks on PTI, elections

HRCP rejects PM Kakar's remarks on PTI, elections

3 hours ago
 UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials t ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Papua Ne ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to conduct free, fair general el ..

Caretaker PM vows to conduct free, fair general elections

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East