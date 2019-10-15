Sharjah Ruler arrives in Poland on official visit

(@FahadShabbir)

KRAKOW, Poland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, arrived on Tuesday in Kraków John Paul II International Airport, beginning his official visit to Poland.

Dr.

Abdul Rahim Yousef Al Awadi, UAE Ambassador to Poland, and a delegation from Jagielski University received the Sharjah Ruler at the airport.

Accompanying Dr. Sheikh Sultan on the visit are Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture, Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Public Works, and Dr. Amr Abdulhamid, Director of the Sharjah Research academy.