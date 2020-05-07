Sharjah Ruler assigns Salah Al Muhairi as chairman of 'Mubadara'

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (9) for the year 2020, regarding assigning the tasks of managing the Authority of Initiatives Implementation and Infrastructure Development, AIIID, in the Emirate of Sharjah, "Mubadara".

Emiri decree stipulates that the consultant Engineer Salah Bin Butti Al Muhairi shall be appointed as a Chairman of Mubadara in addition to his other duties.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field.