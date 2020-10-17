UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Assigns SEWGA To Practice Competencies In Central Region Of Emirate

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 01:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler assigns SEWGA to practice competencies in central region of Emirate

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree regarding assigning the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, SEWGA, to practice its competencies in the central region of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Emiri Decree No.

31 of 2020 stipulates that SEWGA shall start to exercise its authorities set out in Decree No. 38 of 2014, pertaining to reorganise the Authority and deliver electricity, water and gas services, with supervision in all regions and cities of the central region of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

