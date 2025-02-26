Sharjah Ruler attends 3rd season harvest of 'Saba Sanabel'

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended, on Wednesday morning, the 3rd season harvest ceremony of Saba Sanabel "Seven Spikes" wheat in Mleiha. This season, the wheat achieved a protein content of 19.3 percent, reflecting high-quality production.

Before the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan toured the event area, where he officially launched a variety of new organic products made from "Saba Sanabel" flour. The recently introduced products feature a diverse selection of pasta, "balaleet" vermicelli, croissants, cakes, biscuits, semolina, and traditional Arabic bread.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan engaged with Emirati farmers, who are provided with seeds and equipment by the Sharjah Agriculture and Livestock Department in accordance with his directives. This season, the Sharjah Ruler's grant for farmers provided 25 tons of premium wheat seeds, benefiting a total of 559 farmers. During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan reviewed the modern harvesting technologies employed in the third season of wheat production.

The Ruler of Sharjah and the attendees witnessed the wheat harvesting process, signaling the official commencement of the third season harvest at the wheat farm. The harvesting process utilised advanced machinery, featuring three specialised machines: one designed for separating grains from straw, another for collecting straw, and a third for compressing it into bales.

Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and CEO of Sharjah Agriculture and Livestock Production EST. (Iktifa), addressed the audience, emphasising the steadfast support of the Sharjah Ruler in enhancing food security. This year's harvest includes 37 sections, totaling 1,428 hectares, with an anticipated yield of 6,000 tons of organic wheat.

Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji announced that the "Saba Sanabel" wheat has achieved a protein content of 19.3 percent this season, compared to 18.1 percent in its first season, which previously set a global record. He praised the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah in adopting an organic farming model, which enhances soil fertility year after year.

Dr. Al Tunaiji detailed that the third season of the wheat farm featured the cultivation of three distinct wheat varieties. The leading variety, Yokora Rojo from Saudi Arabia, was joined by Egypt 3 and Egypt 4 from Egypt, both of which showcased remarkable yield and robust stalks in experimental plots. The Egyptian varieties shown a higher protein content in Sharjah compared to their country of origin.

Additionally, corn silage was planted on 12.5 hectares as a trial phase to provide green fodder for cattle, producing over 500 tons of easily digestible feed. Plans are underway to expand summer farming with leguminous forage crops, ensuring crop rotation between grass and legumes to supply organic feed.

The CEO of Iktifa stated that agricultural researchers at the farm are actively working on developing new experimental wheat strains, aiming to create the "Sharjah 1" variety. He noted that the third season saw the cultivation of 1,450 non-GMO soft and hard wheat strains, doubling the number from previous seasons. The hybridization program has also advanced, with the number of parent plants increasing to 45, selected in the second season. These plants have undergone research at the first-of-its-kind Biotechnology Laboratory in the UAE, which is equipped with advanced smart technology for physiological measurements and molecular analysis to determine the genetic lineage of the selected wheat strains.

Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji wrapped up his speech by thanking the Ruler of Sharjah, praising his vision and ongoing commitment to fostering development and sustainability. He highlighted that language cannot fully convey the extent of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan's contributions to the nation.

The harvest ceremony featured a traditional "Taghrooda" performance by a group of children, expressing their gratitude to the Ruler of Sharjah for his efforts in providing healthy and organic food. Additionally, Furthermore, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan viewed a unique video named "A Touch of Loyalty," featuring individuals from various nationalities who recounted their experiences with organic food produced by Iktifa. Participants emphasized the substantial health improvements they experienced, especially those who had previously faced challenges consuming milk, dairy products, and regular flour.

The event highlighted a documentary segment that focused on Japanese farmer Yoshiki Yamamoto, known for his expertise in clean organic farming. The video highlighted Sharjah’s sustainable organic agriculture model and the Ruler’s dedication to ensuring safe and healthy food. Inspired by Sharjah’s agricultural vision, Yamamoto successfully transformed the desert into an organic wheat farm. He also conveyed his heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to be in Sharjah and take part in the harvest of an exceptional wheat crop.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Ruler of Sharjah honoured the strategic partners whose support and collaboration played a significant role in the success of the third agricultural season of the Mleiha wheat farm. H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan presented them with commemorative shields and took group photos in appreciation of their contributions.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan also received a commemorative gift from the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA) in recognition of his efforts in the agricultural sector and food security. The gesture underscored his commitment to fostering healthy organic food production and encouraging for sustainable agricultural methods.

The Mleiha wheat farm uses cutting-edge irrigation technologies, resulting in a 30 percent reduction in water consumption. The smart Valley 365 application is utilized, enabling remote management of irrigation systems and measuring soil moisture at a depth of 60 cm via ground sensors. Moreover, satellite technology delivers daily updates on agricultural activities, irrigation methods, and the health of crops. The farm features advanced smart agricultural machinery aimed at boosting productivity, safeguarding the environment, and fostering sustainable growth.

Alongside the Ruler of Sharjah, the ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD); Sheikh Eng. Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Municipalities; Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council, along with several high-ranking officials and dignitaries from the region.