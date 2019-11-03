Sharjah Ruler attends 7th Emirati-German Congress in Medicine

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) SHARJAH, 3rd November 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, witnessed the opening of the 7th Emirati-German Congress in Medicine and Dentistry, at the Medical Colleges & Health Sciences - University of Sharjah.

The 2-day's conference shed lights on the most important issues in the medical and health fields and the latest practices, technologies, devices and advanced therapeutic methods in medicine and dentistry, in addition to focusing on the most important diseases facing the UAE community by holding discussions by different 40 researchers of doctors and scientists from the University of Sharjah, the UAE and the Germany.

Following the rendition of the UAE National Anthem and the recital of verses from the Holy Quran, Dr. Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah delivered the opening speech in which he has highlighted the significant efforts of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in supporting the activities of the 7th Emirati-German Congress in Medicine and Dentistry, lauding the holding the conference for the seventh year in a row.

During his speech, Dr. Humaid Al Nuaimi has also praised Sharjah’s prominent health position that promotes providing various advanced medical and health care and different services, contributing in attaining the accreditation by WHO as the first health city in the region, having met all new health standards and requirements related to healthy cities.

Prof. Dr. Gabriele Gillessen-Kaesbach, president of the University of Lübeck in Germany praised the relationship and cooperation between the University of Sharjah and the University of Lübeck, pointing out that both institutions have a strong focus on life sciences and on strong basic sciences that support the clinical medicine program.

In her speech, she thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his keenness to support education and ensure the advancement of medicine and science.

Professor Hans-Robert Mittleman, former German Minister of Education, Science and Culture, has also praised the interest of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to establish a world-renowned university that has achieved various scientific accomplishments as well as training of several doctors and nurses.

He has further lauded the fruitful cooperation and exchanging of experiences between the University of Sharjah and the University of Lübeck in Germany in the medical fields, emphasising the importance of publication of many scientific researches that contribute in promoting medical, scientific and cultural development between the two countries.

Around fifty post-graduate students , medical students and dentists participate in the conference by introducing their scientific research through a number of lectures and workshops.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was then invited to honor the speakers, sponsors of the conference and the personalities who contributed to the development of medical care in the country, including Dr. Zuleikha Dawood.

His Highness the President of the University of Sharjah opened the scientific exhibition accompanying the conference. While inspecting the sections of the exhibition, His highness the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed to an explanation about the research projects offered by graduate students at the university, which would contribute to the development of society and improve medical services.

The conference is organised in partnership with the University of Sharjah, and several German universities and hospitals, Sharjah Health Authority, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) and Sharjah Radio and Television Authority.

The conference was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, (SDHR), Abdulla Ali Al Mahyan, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority (SHA), as well as Vice-Chancellors of the University of Sharjah and members of the administrative and teaching staff of the University, and students of medical colleges of various disciplines.