Sharjah Ruler Attends Announcement Of EAACL Shortlist

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 09:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler attends announcement of EAACL Shortlist

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) FRANKFURT, 16th October 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed on Wednesday at Frankfurt Book Fair the announcement of the shortlisted nominees for the 11th Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature (EAACL).

The 11th edition of the Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature, organised by the UAE board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY) and sponsored by the Etisalat Group, has received 175 entries from around the world.

The award committee chose the shortlisted nominees based on several technical and professional criteria such as quality, language, thought, format, and editing.

The AED 1.2 million Etisalat Award is divided into six categories: ‘Children’s Book of the Year’ valued at AED 300,000, distributed equally between the author, illustrator and publisher; ‘Young Adult Book of the Year’ worth AED 200,000 distributed equally between the author and publisher; three awards of AED 100,000 each for ‘Best Text’, ‘Best Illustration’ and ‘Best Production’; and AED 300,000 for the ‘Silent Book’ category.

Additionally, as part of the ‘Warsha’ programme, which supports and inspires a new generation of writers, illustrators, and publishers, AED 300,000 will be dedicated to workshops for harnessing people’s ability to write and illustrate children’s books.

The winners will be announced at the 38th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, which will run from October 30 to November 9.

World UAE Sharjah Young Frankfurt UAE Dirham October November 2019 From Million Arab

